Police Arraign Two Women For Fighting Over A Man On Valentine Day

Two women were charged by the police on Friday before a zonal Chief Magistrates’ Court in New Karu, Nasarawa State, for reportedly fighting on February 14 and hurting themselves.

Naija News reports that the charges against the defendants, Alice Odey, 27, and Blessing Onagbulum, 39, who live in New Nyanya, Karu, Nasarawa State, include defamation of character, disturbance of public peace, and causing injury.

But they entered a not guilty plea to the accusation.

On February 14, the defendants got into a fight and hurt themselves, according to the prosecution, Inspector Shehu Ndam, who told the court that they were taken into custody at the New Nyanya Police Station.

Ndam told the court that “Onagbulum accused Odey of snatching her former husband, while Odey accused Onagbulum of using ‘juju’ to shrink his private parts. A fight broke out between the two defendants and Odey used a broken bottle to stab Onagbulum in the head, jaw and neck.

“Upon seeing Onagbulum on the ground, Onagbulum’s 16-year-old daughter picked a stone and hit Odey in the eye.”

The prosecution pointed out that the offense was against the Penal Code’s sections 113, 139, and 245.

The accused were granted bail of N100,000 each, along with one surety in the same amount, by Judge Godiya Bawa. The case was then adjourned to March 15th for more consideration.