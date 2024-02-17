Man Dies In Tragic Accident Outside Eagle Square In Abuja

A tragic accident that happened outside Eagle Square in Abuja on Saturday (today) claimed the life of one Aondona Andrew Adure, a native of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State, Naija News learnt.

The younger brother of the deceased, Mathias Adure, spoke to journalists on the telephone lamenting the situation.

Adure reportedly told Daily Trust that Aondona had finished work and was attempting to cross to the other side of the road when the unfortunate accident occurred.

He disclosed further that Aondona, who was in his 50s, left behind his wife but did not have any children.

In the aftermath of the incident, the woman responsible for his elder brother’s death immediately sought help from the nearby police officers on duty. The police have since taken custody of the vehicle involved in the accident.

He said, “It’s a black day for me. As I speak, my mother is in the mortuary in Benue. Now, my elder brother has joined her. It’s actually a trying time for me. What is more painful is that he died without having a child.

“One of his colleagues in the same company who also left office saw a crowd around the Eagle Square and decided to take a walk, on reaching there, it was my brother that he saw.”

Similarly, the leadership of Ukum Family Association in Abuja, in a statement signed by Gabriel Akiirga, confirmed the development, saying, “It’s our prayer that God Almighty will grant the deceased eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The man’s corpse has been deposited at the Asokoro General Hospital.