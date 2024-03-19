11 University Students Die In Tragic Accident In Kenya

No fewer than eleven students have reportedly died after a bus carrying the students from a prestigious Kenyan university and a truck collided on Monday, March 18.

AFP quoted a police report confirming that the tragic accident happened on a busy highway after the bus skidded in heavy rain.

Naija News learnt that 11 students died while 42 others sustained serious injuries from the road crash.

The incident occurred at Maungu, located 360 kilometres (220 miles) from the capital city of Nairobi.

The students, who were from Kenyatta University, were en route to the coastal town of Mombasa when the accident happened. Out of the 11 fatalities, 10 individuals from the university died immediately, while one passed away later in the hospital.

The police also confirmed that 42 people suffered severe injuries.

The police report said, “The driver of (the) university bus was overtaking a fleet of motor vehicles, and as it was raining heavily, the bus skidded to the right side of the road.”

It added that this “prompted the truck driver to avoid a head-on collision, hence hitting the left side of the university bus.”

It was gathered that the group of 58 individuals were on an educational excursion when the bus they were travelling in encountered an accident.

The injured individuals were promptly transported to a hospital located in the neighbouring town of Voi, as reported by the Kenyan Red Cross on X, previously known as Twitter.

Expressing their profound sorrow, Kenyatta University announced on Tuesday that they had established a support centre at their main campus to extend aid during this difficult period.

The university further stated that some of the injured students were being evaluated for potential evacuation to Nairobi.