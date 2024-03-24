Four Die, N1.5 Million Recovered In Tragic Road Accident In Bauchi

Four individuals reportedly died in a tragic road collision in Bauchi State, as reported by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Naija News understands that the incident took place on Saturday in Rinji, Toro Local Government Area of the North-Eastern State, and involved eight passengers.

FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Jonas Agwu, disclosed details of the incident, stating that the accident involved a Mercedes Benz with registration number AK808AA and a Volkswagen Opel Vectra with registration number TFB675RC.

Additionally, Agwu mentioned that the corps’s rescue team found N1.5 million that belonged to the victims.

“Out of the eight persons in the vehicles, four victims, comprising one female adult and three male adults were killed while the remaining 4 victims survived the crash with different degrees of injuries,” Agwu noted.

Agwu raised concerns over the rising cases of traffic infractions caused by the use of trailers to transport passengers.

In response to the events, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, established a Joint Task Force to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for such infractions.

As stated by the FRSC spokesperson, the Joint Task Force consists of personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), State Traffic Management Agencies, and Corps operatives.

The inauguration of the Joint Task Force is being carried out in phases, with the first phase focusing on policing the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway. The commissioning of the team took place at Kakau Toll Gate, Kaduna State, on Saturday.

During the event, the Assistant Corps Marshal, Federal Operations, ACM Zubairu Mato, represented the Corps Marshal and emphasized the crucial role of the Joint Task Force.

Biu expressed his concern over the recent incidents of road traffic crashes involving trailers carrying goods, animals, and people on the highways.