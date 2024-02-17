‘It Has Not Been Easy’ – Anita Joseph Opens Up On Marriage To MC Fish

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has asserted that coping with the cultural differences in her marriage to hype man, Michael Fisayo, better known as MC Fish, has not been easy.

Naija News reports that the Igbo movie star, married to Yoruba, made this known in an interview with PUNCH.

She said, “My mother-in-law speaks Yoruba to me and I say ‘eshe’ (thank you). I have learnt a bit, though it has not been easy.”

Speaking on how the marriage has influenced her life, Anita, who celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary during the week, said, “Marriage has influenced me in a very positive way. I have learnt to be more protective and patient.

“What matters the most is one’s heart. One’s parents or other family members won’t be in the marriage with you, so it is basically one and one’s spouse forever. So, if one chooses someone from a different tribe, it is okay. One’s happiness comes first.”

Anita also stated that though many people thought her marriage would not last long, she is happy to prove them wrong.

She added, “As regards my post on Instagram on my wedding anniversary, I wrote that some people and even blogs said that my marriage won’t last, but I ‘sent’ it back to them and their sisters. God’s grace has kept my husband and I together.”