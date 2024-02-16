Why I Attended Edo APC Primary Committee Swearing-in – Oshiomhole

Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, attended the swearing of the Edo governorship primary election committee.

The inauguration of the seven-man Committee led by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State took place on Thursday at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The swearing ceremony, conducted by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, was also attended by members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Naija News reports that the APC flagbearer is expected to emerge on Saturday before the September 22 Edo governorship election.

Speaking with reporters after the event, Oshiomhole said he attended the event because he is a stakeholder in the state and to support the committee.

The former APC National Chairman expressed his confidence in the party’s victory in the upcoming governorship election during the inauguration.

When questioned about the reason behind his assurance, Oshiomhole stated that the people of Edo are weary of the PDP and are eagerly anticipating the return of the party to governance in the state.

APC Will Present A Sellable Candidate For Edo Guber Election – Uzodimma

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma has said the ruling APC will present only a sellable candidate for the upcoming governorship election in Edo State.

While boasting about the popularity of the party, Uzodinma said APC must select a candidate who can effectively deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Edo State when elected.

As the chairman of the Primary Election Committee responsible for overseeing the February 17 poll, Uzodimma expressed his assurance that the committee will strive to identify and present the most qualified candidate for the upcoming governorship election in September.

Following their inauguration, Uzodimma addressed journalists and reiterated their dedication to ensuring the best interests of the Edo people are served.