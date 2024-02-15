APC Will Present A Sellable Candidate For Edo Guber Election – Uzodimma

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, declared on Thursday that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will present only a sellable candidate for the upcoming governorship election in Edo State.

While boasting about the popularity of the party, Uzodinma said APC must select a candidate who can effectively deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Edo State when elected.

As the chairman of the Primary Election Committee responsible for overseeing the February 17 poll, Uzodimma expressed his assurance that the committee will strive to identify and present the most qualified candidate for the upcoming governorship election in September.

Following their inauguration by APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party secretariat in Abuja, Uzodimma addressed journalists and reiterated their dedication to ensuring the best interests of the Edo people are served.

He said, “It is a big trust thing and we feel humbled. On behalf of myself and the members of this committee, we want to thank you and the National Working Committee for this show of confidence, and our prayer is that we work hard to justify this confidence imposed on us.

“Our party is a fantastic brand, very popular, and a good product. It behoves on members of our committee to work in harmony with the local leadership of the party in Edo State to bring up a sellable candidate that will be easily marketable in Edo State.”

The governorship primary election committee, which was formed by the national chairman, has welcomed several new members.

Among them are Bassey Otu, the Deputy Chairman, who is also the Governor of Cross River State.

Additionally, Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, the former Deputy Governor of Osun State, has joined the committee. The APC flagbearer in the Plateau State Governorship election, Nentanwe Yilwatde, Umar Musa, Lawan Garba, and Rabiu Suleiman have also been appointed as members, with Suleiman serving as the secretary.

Furthermore, a governorship primary election appeal committee has been established, with C.C. Udenwa as the chairman. The committee includes Muhammad Zakaria Sarina, Udogu Anthony Chijoke, Muhammad Garin Ali, and Yunusa Mohammed as the scribe.

In a connected development, Adams Oshiomhole, the former Governor of Edo State, expressed his confidence in the APC’s victory in the upcoming September governorship election during the inauguration.

When questioned about the reason behind his assurance, Oshiomhole stated that the people of Edo are weary of the PDP and are eagerly anticipating the return of APC’s governance in the state.