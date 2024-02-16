Suspected Terrorist Nabbed In Kaduna

A suspected member of a terrorist and kidnapper group has been apprehended by police operatives in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that the arrest was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, ASP Mansir Hassan.

The suspect, identified as Adamu Shuaibu from Dumale village in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state, was taken into custody by operatives attached to the Commissioner of Police monitoring unit, said Hassan.

The PPRO noted that the arrest was made based on credible intelligence, and at the time of his arrest on February 12, the suspect was found in possession of an AK-47 Rifle.

The suspect, as stated by Hassan, is affiliated with a gang of bandits that has been causing terror in the villages of Jere town in Kagarko LGA.

He further mentioned that the suspect will be taken to court for prosecution once the investigation is concluded.

The State Commission of Police, Audu Ali, as quoted by Hassan, commended the efforts of the monitoring unit and expressed their determination to eliminate criminal elements from the state.

He also appealed to the residents of the state to provide reliable information to the police, enabling them to safeguard lives and property.