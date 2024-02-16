Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Dies In Prison

Russia’s federal penitentiary service announced on Friday that Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny passed away at the Arctic prison colony where he was serving a 19-year term.

Navalny lost consciousness while on a walk, and despite medical intervention, he could not be revived, as reported by the prison service.

“Navalny felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. Medical staff arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called.

“Resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict. The causes of death are being established,” it said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee announced it had initiated an investigation into his death.

Navalny’s press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, stated that his team had not been notified of his death.

“Alexei’s lawyer is now flying to Kharp,” where his prison colony is, she said in a post on social media.

Russian news agencies reported, citing his spokesman, that President Vladimir Putin had been informed of Navalny’s death.

Russia’s opposition leader, Navalny, gained fame for his YouTube videos criticizing corruption in Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Despite Russia’s strict anti-protest laws, his exposes gained millions of views.

In early 2021, he was jailed for 19 years on charges of retribution. He was moved to an Arctic prison colony in Siberia last year.