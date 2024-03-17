Your Election Not Free, Fair – UK Knocks Russia

Britain’s Foreign Minister, David Cameron, has voiced skepticism over the preliminary results that suggest a sweeping victory for President Vladimir Putin.

Cameron took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his concerns about the integrity of the electoral process in Russia.

Cameron’s statement highlighted several contentious aspects of the election, including the “illegal holding of elections on Ukrainian territory,” the perceived lack of voter choice, and the absence of independent monitoring by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

These elements, according to Cameron, undermine the principles of free and fair elections.

He wrote, “The polls have closed in Russia, following the illegal holding of elections on Ukrainian territory, a lack of choice for voters and no independent OSCE monitoring.

“This is not what free and fair elections look like.

The exit polls, indicating that the 71-year-old Putin is set for another six-year term, have stirred international debate.

Putin’s potential tenure extension would make him the longest-serving Russian leader in over two centuries.

However, the lead-up to the election has been marred by significant concerns over political freedom, with major opposition figures either deceased, incarcerated, or exiled.