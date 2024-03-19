‘This Will Be One Step Away From A Full-Scale World War III’ – Putin Warns NATO

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has warned that should Russia and NATO engage in direct conflict, it would signal that the world is just one step away from World War Three.

According to Reuters, Putin made the remarks after he declared a sweeping triumph in Russia’s presidential election, securing 87.8 percent of the votes.

Statements from the US, Germany, the UK, and other nations have indicated that the election was not considered free or fair, primarily due to the imprisonment of political rivals and censorship.

During his post-election briefing, Putin said, “It is clear to everyone that this will be one step away from a full-scale World War Three. I think hardly anyone is interested in this.”

Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned the possibility of deploying ground troops in Ukraine.

When asked about Macron’s remarks and the potential for conflict with NATO, Putin commented, “Everything is possible in the modern world,” and further mentioned that NATO servicemen were already present in Ukraine.

Putin earlier mentioned that Russia was technically prepared for nuclear war, stating that any deployment of US troops to Ukraine would be viewed as a major escalation of the conflict.

French President Macron responded, cautioning Putin against making threats given his country’s possession of nuclear weapons, noting that he hasn’t engaged in dialogue with Putin for several months, only doing so when deemed necessary.