President Vladimir Putin is on course to secure a decisive victory in the 2024 Russian presidential election.

Exit polls reported by Reuters indicate that Putin has garnered an astonishing 88 percent of the votes, far outpacing his closest rival, Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party, who has managed only four percent.

Other candidates, including Vladislav Davankov of the New People’s Party and Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), have trailed significantly, securing 3.85 percent and 3.1 percent of the votes, respectively.

These figures reflect a substantial consolidation of support for Putin, who has been a pivotal figure in Russian politics since ascending to power in 2000.

Putin’s tenure has been marked by significant political and constitutional maneuvers, including a stint as prime minister from 2008 to 2012, after which he resumed the presidency.

The landmark constitutional amendment he championed, which extended the presidential term from four to six years, has played a crucial role in his prolonged leadership.

With this projected electoral win, Putin is set to embark on another six-year term, positioning him to be Russia’s longest-serving leader in over two centuries.

This development not only underscores Putin’s enduring influence in Russian politics but also signals a continued trajectory of his leadership style and policy direction for the nation.