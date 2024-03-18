Putin Wins, To Be Russia’s Longest Serving Ruler In 200 Years

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has clinched another six-year term as president, with exit polls from the government-run VTsIOM pollster indicating an overwhelming 87 percent victory.

This result, announced after the polls in the Kaliningrad region were closed, puts Putin on track to become the longest-serving leader in Russia’s modern history.

The election, spanning three days, was marred by heightened tensions, including increased Ukrainian bombardments and incidents of incursions and vandalism, casting a shadow over the voting process.

The Kremlin has portrayed the election as a referendum on Russia’s military engagement in Ukraine, extending the vote to territories under Russian control in the war-torn country.

International responses have been sharply critical. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Putin as a power-hungry “dictator,” accusing him of committing any conceivable atrocity to maintain his grip on power.

Echoing this sentiment, Poland and the European Union have dismissed the electoral process as neither free nor fair, with EU chief Charles Michel offering a tongue-in-cheek “congratulation” to Putin on his “victory.”

In a defiant act of protest, supporters of the deceased opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Putin’s most notable political adversary, launched a “Noon Against Putin” campaign.

Participants were encouraged to spoil their ballots as a sign of resistance, a movement that saw Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, participating from Berlin, where she symbolically added her late husband’s name to her ballot.

Despite the government’s narrative of national unity and support for Putin, dissenting voices within Russia, like 19-year-old student Artem Minasyan, expressed their opposition, emphasizing the existence of a significant anti-Putin sentiment among the populace.

Leonid Volkov, a close associate of Navalny, has outright rejected the election results as fabricated, highlighting a disconnect between the official figures and public sentiment.

While state media lauds what it describes as a “splendid victory” for Putin, the election’s legitimacy remains under scrutiny, both domestically and internationally.

This electoral milestone solidifies Putin’s rule and accentuates the deep divisions and ongoing strife within Russian politics and its relations with the global community.