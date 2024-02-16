PDP’s Tafida Abbas Wins Taraba House Of Reps Bye-Election

In a notable political development, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Tafida Sadiq Abbas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the victor of the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency bye-election.

The announcement came following the conclusion of the electoral process on Wednesday, with Abbas securing 19,681 votes, thereby outpacing his competitors.

Umar Innocent Patrick of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) emerged as a strong contender, garnering a total of 16,379 votes, while Ibrahim Aminu Malle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received 12,662 votes.

The victory of Abbas marks a significant moment for the PDP in the region, reflecting the political dynamics and voter preferences within the constituency.

The bye-election was necessitated by the unfortunate demise of Ismaila Maihanchi, the February 25, 2023, election winner for the same federal constituency, prompting INEC to organize a fresh election to fill the vacated seat.

Despite the electoral commission’s efforts to ensure a smooth voting process, the initial election day on Sunday, February 4, was declared inconclusive due to a low voter turnout, with many polling units reporting minimal activity as late as 12:30 pm on Saturday, February 3.

The situation was further compounded by a vehicular movement restriction in Jalingo and Zing towns, enforced by the police to maintain order during the election period.

However, the eventual completion of the bye-election and the declaration of a winner signifies a step forward in the democratic process, notwithstanding the challenges faced in mobilizing voters to the polls.

This election outcome not only fills the vacancy left by Maihanchi’s passing but also sets the stage for future political engagements and the representation of the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency at the national level.