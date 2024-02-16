Obaseki, NWC Should Be Held Responsible If PDP Fails To Produce Governorship Candidate – Otsu

The secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo chapter, Hilary Otsu has said that the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki should be blamed if the party fails to produce a candidate in the upcoming Edo governorship election.

Otsu was reacting to the prospects of the party failing to have a candidate for the election, given the crisis that trailed its ward congresses election

Most of the governorship aspirants rejected the outcome of the congresses, which will form the nucleus of voters in the primaries.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Otsu insisted that it was paramount for the the National Working Committee (NWC) and Obaseki to initiate a reconciliation process that would bring about unity in PDP in Edo.

He said, “I believe everything is about politics and can be resolved as such. The earlier this (reconciliation) is done the better.

“But if it is left to fester, then we stand the unfortunate risk of not fielding a candidate.

“In this case the governor and the NWC must be ready to take responsibility for, as far as Edo 2024 is concerned.”

Speaker further, the secretary condemned the ongoing process to pick the state’s party governorship candidate.

He noted that the state executive committee was dissatisfied with the process.

According to him, no one can be satisfied with a process which he alleged is flawed from the start.

“The mere fraud of depositing the congress materials in the custody of the state governor for “safe keeping” negates the principle of fairness in the process.

“I am sure that is why nine aspirants out of ten have protested, coupled with the fact that they were excluded’’, he added.