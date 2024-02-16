N3.5 Billion Scandal: We’ll Mandate Support Groups To Account For Donations They Received – Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has revealed that support groups that worked with the Obi/Datti presidential campaign team will be mandated to give account to those who donated to the campaign activities of his presidential ambition.

Making this announcement on Friday in a statement made available on his official X account, Obi detailed that his campaign team had commenced audit of funds received in the buildup to the 2023 general election.

Naija News reports that he further disclosed that his team will show everyone that donated towards the cause of his presidential ambition the success that was achieved by the judicious management of the resources.

Obi’s statement read, “Yesterday, we commenced the public accounting process for Obi-Datti Campaign Funds for the 2023 general election, starting with the crowdfunding, which was where we asked the general citizens to contribute to our endeavour.

“This process was managed by a Team led by @AishaYesufu. We will go from that to other processes, ensuring that we account to those who supported us either in cash or in kind to assure them that their contributions were properly used for the purpose which it was sought for and they graciously, and in some cases, immeasurably supported us. We will also be directing various support groups and bodies that worked for our collective goal of birthing a New Nigeria to do the same by accounting to those who donated to them.

“We will also show our donors the very visible success we achieved by the judicious management of their resources despite having less than 20 percent of our budget to work with. The generous support of our donors and their unwavering dedication and commitment to the democratic process, which we are committed to, have not gone unnoticed.

“Despite the challenges and obstacles that came our way, they stood strong and played a crucial role in shaping the future of our nation. We assure them that their sincere efforts have made a significant impact on our journey. Undeniably, the political landscape of our nation will never be the same again.

“Our dream of a new nation is now the overwhelming wish our the majority of our compatriots. That dream cannot die. The support of our followers has not only propelled us forward but has also given hope to countless others who remain committed to our journey to a New Nigeria which remains POssible.”

Naija News had earlier reported that Obi called for a thorough investigation of the alleged financial impropriety against the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

Obi made the call at a media briefing where he rendered account of the 2023 Obi-Datti Presidential campaign organisation funding, on Thursday.