LP: Peter Obi Breaks Silence On N3.5 Billion Scandal

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Thursday called for a thorough investigation of the alleged financial impropriety against the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

Obi made the call at a media briefing where he rendered account of the 2023 Obi-Datti Presidential campaign organisation funding, on Thursday.

He said, “For the party (LP), I am a member of the party and they have chosen to say that I am the leader. What we need to do in the party and I have discussed it with the leadership is that we must now appoint a reputable audit firm to audit and be able to deal with the account of the part.

“When I am involved in money, it must be transparent. So the allegations and counter allegations now must be thoroughly investigated and verified and we would reconcile it and know what exactly to do.”

Naija News had earlier reported that the National Working Committee (NWC) suspended the National Treasurer of the party, Oluchi Oparah, for six months.

The party disclosed the decision during a press conference at the party secretariat on Wednesday in Abuja.

The National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, during the media briefing described Oparah as a mole who was being used by dissidents to cause disaffection in the party.

He said the party decided to sanction her after she failed to honour an invitation by the party’s NWC to resolve the crisis.

At the Thursday’s briefing, Obi also appeal to various support groups or individuals or parties that received funding to support the campaign, for which they were grateful, to account to those they received it from.

He said, “Because there are some people, like support groups, there are some people even abroad who collected monies that they are going to use it in the north and everywhere. We were not stringent that everything you collect must come to us, but we want whatever is collected to be accounted for. This is why we are appealing to the public to let us know.”