Gunmen Go On Bullet-Spraying Spree Inside Mosque, Kill Worshippers

Armed assailants stormed a mosque on Wednesday night in Katsina State.

The incident occurred during the Ishai prayer in Yargoje village, Kankara Local Government Area.

Naija News understands that the armed men stormed the mosque and began spraying bullets at worshippers.

They also attacked homes and left a trail of death and abductions in their wake.

A witness who narrowly escaped the attack told Daily Post, “They just walked in and started shooting,”

“Two people were killed right there, and another one was shot as he tried to run away. It was chaotic.

“The attack claimed the lives of three individuals and left four others injured. The injured are receiving treatment at a Kankara hospital. The gunmen also abducted a man and two women from the village.

“One of the victims, a man, tried to fight back, but they overpowered him and killed him,”

“They took the two women with them, and we don’t know where they are.”

Another source also disclosed that on Thursday morning, around 2:30 am, the gunmen targeted the home of Sani Maikifi, a vigilante member in Ungwar Tudun Boka, Kankara.

However, Maikifi managed to escape through the backyard, but his family wasn’t as fortunate.

“They’ve been after him for a while now,”

“They came looking for him, but he managed to get away. So, they took his wife and son instead,” the source said.