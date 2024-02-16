FG Seals Off Popular Store In Abuja As Crackdown On Hoarding, Price Fixing Begins

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed Sahad Store, a well-known supermarket located in the Garki area of Abuja.

Naija News understands that the action is coming in response to President Bola Tinubu’s recent announcement to address the underlying causes of the food crisis in the country.

The supermarket’s management has been accused of overcharging customers by deviating from the prices indicated on the shelves.

Leading the enforcement operation was the Acting Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC, Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi.

During a press briefing held alongside the event, Abdullahi informed journalists that the commission’s initial investigation substantiated the allegations of customer exploitation against the supermarket’s management.

Abdullahi further stated that the store will remain sealed until a thorough investigation is conducted to gather additional evidence and information.

Earlier, President Tinubu directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu to monitor warehouses hoarding food across the country.

The directive comes as prices of food items continue to skyrocket amid rising inflation.

Naija News had earlier reported that inflation hit 29.90 per cent in January, with food inflation at 35.41.

The continued rise in the prices of food across the country and the worsening economic condition across the country has, however, triggered a series of protests across the country.

However, at a meeting with the 36 state governors on Thursday, President Tinubu directed the Inspector General of Police and National Security Adviser to stop the profiteering by merchants.

In a statement released by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, detailed that the President urged governors to emulate the Kano state government in dealing with those hoarding food for profiteering.