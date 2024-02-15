Food Scarcity: Monitor Warehouse Hoarding Food Across The Country – Tinubu Directs IGP, NSA

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu to monitor warehouses hoarding food across the country.

The directive comes as prices of food items continue to skyrocket amid rising inflation.

Naija News had earlier reported that inflation hit 29.90 per cent in January, with food inflation at 35.41.

The continued rise in the prices of food across the country and the worsening economic condition across the country has, however, triggered a series of protests across the country.

However, at a meeting with the 36 state governors on Thursday, President Tinubu directed the Inspector General of Police and National Security Adviser to stop the profiteering by merchants.

In a statement released by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, detailed that the President urged governors to emulate the Kano state government in dealing with those hoarding food for profiteering.

A statement by Onanuga read, “President advised Governors to follow the example of Kano State in dealing with hoarding of food for profiteering by commodities merchants. He directed the Inspector-General of Police, National Security Adviser, Department of State Services to monitor warehouses hoarding food items across the country and stop profiteering by merchants.”