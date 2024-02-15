Valentine Day Love: Abia Varsity Lecturer Proposes To Student In Classroom – [Photos]

In the spirit of the 2024 Valentine’s Day celebration, a lecturer named Anucha Wisdom from Abia State University made a romantic gesture by proposing to his fiancee in her classroom.

Naija News reports that several pictures and videos of the heartwarming moment have gone viral on social media as Wisdom went down on his knees in the presence of her fellow students and presented a ring to his lover.

The young lady is said to be a student in the Optometry Department of the university, where Wisdom is a lecturer.

Fortunately, the lady accepted his proposal with a nod, causing excitement among her colleagues, who screened louder, creating a joyful atmosphere.

One Possible Nwaohamuo took to his Facebook page to share pictures from the event with the caption: “What a memorable Valentine’s Day! My boss, Anucha Wisdom, proposed to his fiancee!

“Note he didn’t just find love outside his terrine but inside his territory! Lecturer and student love! Congratulations boss. Let the countdown begin.

“But imagine how optometry babe makes my boss kneel down! Ije kena ndi kwa Ike oh.”

See the posts below.

From Hawker To A University Lecturer

A check by Naija News on Anucha Wisdom’s Facebook shows that he has yet to post about the proposal.

However, this news platform found a more interesting story of the lecturer on social media.

It is understood that Wisdom was, before now, a street hawker who struggled daily to earn a living. A post on Facebook by one Udensi Bernard and reposted by Wisdom himself, narrated how he rose from ‘grace to grace’.