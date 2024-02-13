NACA Issues Advisory To Nigerians Ahead Of 2024 Valentine Day

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), has issued a recommendation to the general public regarding the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

Naija News reports that Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14th. It’s primarily associated with romantic love, but its meaning and traditions have evolved over time.

Ahead of the year’s Valentine’s Day, the Director General of the agency, Gambo Aliyu, issued a statement emphasizing the importance of prioritizing safety and well-being while expressing affection.

Aliyu advised individuals to incorporate protection into intimate moments, regularly undergo HIV testing, and engage in conversations about sexual health with their partners.

These measures not only contribute to personal health but also align with the broader objective of creating safer and healthier communities.

Furthermore, he encouraged people to embrace a comprehensive approach to love, which encompasses open communication, mutual respect, and responsible decision-making.

“Love is a powerful force, and by embracing responsible practices, we can ensure that it enriches our lives without compromising our health. NACA is dedicated to providing resources, information and support to empower individuals in making informed choices,” the statement read.

The NACA DG emphasized that the agency’s primary objective is to establish an atmosphere where love is commemorated responsibly, cultivating a community that is not only supportive but also health-conscious.

He further reiterated the agency’s commitment to promoting a wholesome and responsible observance of love.