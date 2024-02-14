200 Romantic Valentine Messages To Send To Your ‘Val’

Naija News has obtained no fewer than two hundred romantic messages for Valentine’s Day celebration.

This online news platform understands that “Valentine’s Day” is celebrated worldwide February 14 annually.

Valentine’s Day originated as a Western Christian feast day honouring one or two early saints named Valentinus. The Day is recognized as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and romantic love in many regions around the world, although it is not a public holiday in any country.

In the celebration of the Valentine’s Day, many expect good wishes from their partners, hence, a need to compile one.

Below are some Valentine messages you can send to your lover.

1. This is a special day that I have the opportunity of celebrating with the most special person in the whole world! How lucky am I?!

2. Before I met you I was lonely and sad. Now my life is filled with joy, wonderful memories and the most profound happiness. I Love You.

3. You didn’t whisper into my ear; you whispered into my heart. It was not my lips that you kissed but rather my soul. I’ll love you forever and ever! Happy Val.

4. Happy Valentine’s Day to someone who gets more beautiful every day.

5. I am a successful man because I love an incredible woman who always believes in me. You bring out my best. I love you.

6. I can only hope that I make you as half as happy as you make me. Happy Val.

7. I will always love you and you will always be my valentine. I love you, sweetheart.

8. I’m so blessed. In my eyes, you’re perfect and I love you so. happy Valentines Day Celebration.

9. On this Valentine’s Day, I give you the key to my heart. You’re the most beautiful and amazing woman I have ever met.

10. Remembering you are the many reasons you’re so dear to me. Happy Valentine’s day, i love you.

11. Valentine’s Day leaves my heart full of love and my wallet empty. I love you anyway.

12. Every day is Valentine’s Day when I’m with you. Love you dearly.

13. With a woman like you in my life, I really am the luckiest man in the world.

14. You’re always on my mind and in my heart. I love you, happy valentines celebration.

15. My day is not complete without thinking of you. You are my one and only love. Happy Valentine’s Day!

16. My sweet Valentine, I promise to behave like a perfect gentleman this year and make sure to give you all you want on this special day, today it’s all about us and our love for each other. I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day!

17. Thank you for letting me love you and for loving me in return. I am so lucky that you are mine. Happy Valentine’s Day!

18. Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful woman in my life. May you always know how important you are to me. My life would be nothing without you to share it with.

19. To love you is one of the easiest things to do for you make life seem so much more beautiful. I love you and never want to let go of you, for life without you would be miserable

20. You are the only girl in my life. The flower that will forever bloom here in my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I can only hope that I make you as half as happy as you make me. My love for you is infinite. Happy Valentine’s Day to the most wonderful woman I’ve ever met.









21. Even flowers want you as their valentine, I am lucky that you are my valentine. Happy valentines day

A lovely woman like you should be told how amazing she is every day of the year. Your all-encompassing love completes me. I love you this Valentine’s Day and always!

22. You are my love, my best friend, my one and only. Now, let me be your Valentines once more. Happy Valentines’ Day.

23. I am a successful man because I love an incredible woman who always believes in me. You bring out my best, and your love completes me. Happy Valentine’s Day!

24. I love the way you make me feel like a man. You allow me to love you and I am so thankful for that. Happy Heart’s Day darling!

25. All the roses and diamonds in the world would never be able to express just how much I love and appreciate you. However, I hope that this can be a start — open the present! — I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day to the woman of my life!

26. I will never get tired of loving you. I admire the way you make me fall in love with you more each day. Happy Valentine’s Day!

27. Chocolate candies and fresh flower bouquets are truly sweet and delightful. However, nothing is as sweet and delightful as you are. Happy Valentine’s Day!

28. As the messages of beauty and love spread around. I am sure I am the luckiest man in the earth. Happy valentines day.

29. With a woman like you in my life, I really am the luckiest man in the world. I hope you have Valentine’s Day that is as amazing as you are.

30. This Valentine’s Day, I want to tell you how much I admire and appreciate you. I’m thankful for all of that you do to make our home a happy one. I love you.









31. You are the most beautiful thing that happened in my life. I couldn’t imagine a life without you by my side. Happy Valentine’s Day, my world!

32. The most beautiful view is the one I share with you. Happy Val.

33. To the love of my life. I’m the luckiest person on Earth because I have you! I adore you. You’ve taught me the best thing to hold onto in life is each other. I love you. Happy Val.

34. You are my sweetheart, you are my life, you are my everything. I love you. Happy Val, my love.

35. I always thought the perfect guy was a dream. Someone who was made up in a movie or a book. But I realize even more so on this Valentine’s Day that my perfect man is you.

36. Loving you with all of my heart and letting you know on this extra special day. There’s no one I would rather share my heart with this Valentine’s Day than you!

37. You are so sweet to love that even chocolate does not even compare to you! You mean the absolute world to me and it is just another day to go out of my way to tell you so! I look forward to pouring a little sugar on you tonight while we celebrate Valentine’s Day.

38. I am absolutely crazy about you and there is no other day like this one to tell you so. Who needs money when I am rich with the love that you give to me? I love you this Valentine’s Day!

39. I love you beyond the rain, stars, and moon. You are completely out of this world, my Valentine! You have given me the world and I will love you even beyond when the sun burns out of the sky.

40. Just letting you know how much I love and cherish you and am so lucky to have my white knight in my life! As time goes on, nothing is sweeter and more precious than the love I have for you. I am the luckiest woman in the world! Happy Valentine’s!









41. To my hunky Valentine, you make my heart flutter and my pulse race. I love you, you sexy man, you. You are my one and only Valentine and I could not think of anyone better to spend it with. I want you to be mine today, on Valentine’s Day, but also tomorrow and forever. Baby, won’t you be my loving Valentine? I love you.

42. There is no Valentine’s Day card that can perfectly say just how much you mean to me. You are my sweetheart and I love you. This is just the beginning of how you fill my heart.

43. To my white knight on Valentine’s Day, I never knew that someone like you even existed but thank you for taking my heart and filling it up with love. Happy Val.

44. This Valentine’s Day, the only thing that looks good on you is me. I heart you, dear. I love you, baby, not just on Valentine’s Day but every single day. Happy Val.

45. You wipe away tears and hold me when I have fear. You are everything I need, my Valentine beauty.

46. Who knew that an imaginary flying baby in a diaper with a bow and arrow could be so spot on? I love you and Cupid with perfect aim. Happy Val.

47. Even if I was not your first kiss, date, love or Valentine, I want to be your last and only from here on until the end of time.

48. Cupid’s shot was right on target for my Valentine and I am so lucky to spend it with you!

49. I want to celebrate my soul mate not just on Valentine’s Day but every single day. Even if I don’t tell you daily, you are my world.

50.You are a little bit naughty and I am a little bit nice. On this Valentine’s Day, let’s make a little bit of spice.









51. Girl meets boy. Girl falls in love with a boy. Girl loves a boy with all of her heart. That is our Valentine’s love story in short.

52. When I saw a little girl skipping today, it reminded me of how I feel every time that I am with you. We celebrate our love today on Valentine’s Day but I just want to feel like this every single day. With you, my love.

53. I want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with you by getting down and a little bit dirty. You are my bae, my one and only, my sweetie, my superhero, my knight in shining armour, and of course, my Valentine.

54. The only wish I have on Valentine’s Day is to be with you and only you for this day and every Valentine’s Day from here until forever.

55. You rejuvenate my heart and soul every single day and I love you with my heart in every single way but fortunately this Valentine’s Day, I don’t have to worry about another “single” day because I have found my keeper. You are the keeper of my heart and soul and I entrust you this Valentine’s Day to continue to hold it safely.

56. When I wake in the morning my first thought is of you, because when I begin my day with you in my mind I know that the day will be perfect.

57. I am the luckiest woman in the world to be able to say, “See that guy? He’s mine.” I love having you as my Valentine.

58. I love you more than words can even describe and I have found the sweetest gift of love from you too.

59. Happy Valentine’s Day to my tough manly man who still sometimes cries in sad movies. I love everything about you!

60. When my heart thinks of you on this Valentine’s Day, I can’t think in just words or thoughts. It is more like my heart sings a tune like no other ever has heard.









61. Though I am sorry that you have had failed relationships or heartaches, I am grateful for every single girl who could not see in you what I do. I am the luckiest of them all to have found my perfect match to celebrate Valentine’s Day with and every other day.

62. When you asked where I wanted to go for Valentine’s Day, just know that I will follow you anywhere you want to take me. I love you.

63. I would go anywhere and do anything because I don’t care. As long as I know, that I will always be going along with you.

64. Sometimes I look for my carriage because I swear this love is a fairy-tale and you are definitely my Prince Charming!

65. As long as there are waves washing upon the shore so is as long as I will be yours. i love you.

66. I will stand with you on a mountain or along the sea. Anywhere on Valentine’s Day where you are is where I want to be.

67. It would not be a heart-pounding Valentine’s Day without you. I love you, babe.

68. Never doubt the love that I have for you today on Valentine’s Day and forever.

69. I am lucky to have found my love, my Valentine, to have and hold for the rest of my life.

70. Some people search far and wide for their soul mate. On Valentine’s Day, I am reminded of my luck that we crossed paths.









71. Forever would be a long time without you and with you, it doesn’t seem like long enough.

72. You hold the key to my heart and my heart is completely locked away because it is all yours.

73. Valentine, you are the whole reason I celebrate this day and every other day is filled with love and joy too.

74. I love you more than porcupines have needles and that seems to be a lot.

75. When I think about you, I am at my happiest and Valentine’s Day is just a reminder of the steps it took to find this love and as a reminder of what the future beholds.

76. My past was empty without you and my now is today, Valentine’s Day, and I know that my future is full. It is full of love, excitement, and everything that means the world to me.

77. To the sweetest man on earth, thank you for being you and showing me what true love means on Valentine’s Day and every other day of the year for many years to come.

78. If I were to sit back and watch our love story on a movie screen, it would be certain that it would be my favourite movie.

79. I feel so lucky to have met you. The time we’ve shared together has been truly wonderful, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. Thank you for being you, for everything you do. Happy Valentine’s Day!

80. You are so gorgeously sweet, having you in my life is an absolute treat! You make me laugh so hard it’s painful, but it’s the kind of pain that makes me grateful. I’m so lucky to have you around, your giggle is the most magical sound! A connection like ours is hard to find, so thanks for being my Valentine.









81. It’s difficult to put into words how I feel about you, so I decided to share a quote which reminds me of you: “Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze.” – Elinor Glyn. Every day with you is as precious to me as gold. You make everything feel shiny and new. Happy Valentine’s Day.

82. Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m so lucky to be with you. Roses are pretty, violets are fine, damn girl you blow my mind! Roses are thorny, violets are dainty, when I see you, you make me faint-y! Roses are pink, violets are not, Happy Valentine’s Day to someone Special.

83. Happy Valentine’s Day. Thank you for being there for me, for listening with care and attention, for laughing at my jokes (the good AND the bad!), and for putting up with my nonsense. I hope you like your gift. You are one in a million, and I’m so happy I get to spend this special day with you.

84. I used to think my life was complete until I met you and I realized what all the joy I’ve been missing. You’ve shown me how full and special and magical this journey can be, and I can’t wait to see what amazing adventures the future holds for us. Thank you for being my boyfriend/girlfriend, because Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be special at all without you. I love you.

85. To to my amazing boyfriend/girlfriend, I hope you know how special you are to me, and while Valentine’s day is the one day of the year when couples make extra effort to express their love, I want you to know I’ll be making that extra effort every single day of the year to show you how much you mean to me. Because you are worth it. Happy Valentine’s Day to my love.

86. I fell in love with you the day I first saw you, and I’m more madly in love with you today than ever before. What have you done to me? Whatever it is, I like it! I hope this Valentine’s Day is as special for you as you are to me. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.

87. If I had a flower for every time I thought of you … I could walk through my garden forever. I love You, Happy Valentine’s Day.

88. My day is not complete without thinking of your beautiful face, your radiant smile and your kind heart. You are my one and only. Happy Valentine’s Day to my light, my fire, my love my wife. You complete me.

89. To my wife, Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you for everything you do for me, but especially for the things, you don’t do. I love my valentine’s babe.

90. Thank you for loving me for me, for being my partner in crime and progress, i love you so much, my love.

91. A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person. I love you to the moon and back. Happy Val.

92. Happy Valentine’s Day to my wife, the love of my life. You have stood by me through good times and bad, and I am eternally grateful for your love and devotion. Here’s to many more amazing years together.

93. I’ve stressed myself making plans about how I’m going to spend this Valentine’s day but I realized that the magic of true contentment is not in what we do or where we go.

94. It’s right here in staying with you… on this Valentine’s day and every other day. Happy Valentine’s, babe.

95. I need no special days to love you differently. I need no special moments to hold you closer or kiss you deeper. I love you, dear.

96. But it’s Valentine’s and I couldn’t let this magic fade without riding on it to tell you how much difference you make in my world… how much brightness your smiles have lit my heart with and how much I really, truly love you.

97. Happy Valentine’s day, Queen.

98.The spaces between my fingers are where yours fit perfectly. I love you, happy Val.

99. So on this Valentine’s day and every day after, I’ll have your hands in mine to remind you of how far I want to walk with you and how long I want to be with you…

100. I’ll be holding you when your dreams are still dreams. I’ll be there to hold you when you hold our little baby in your arms and I hope to still be the one holding you when we’re old and grey… and when we shall both sleep and no longer dream.









101. I’m unable to lower the stars for you, climb the highest mountain, or give you the world. However, there is one thing I can give you and that is my undying love.

102. You put the “Valentine” on Valentine’s Day and without you, this special day would not mean anything to me. I love you, baby.

103. Love is like a cloud…. love is like a dream…. love is 1 word and everything in between love is a fairy-tale come true….. cause i found love when i found YOU.

104. Little keys can open big locks, simple words can express great thoughts. A text from you never fails to make me smile the whole day.

105. When you love someone truly, you don’t look for faults, you don’t look for answers, you don’t look for mistakes. Instead, you fight the mistakes, you accept the faults and overlook the excuses.

106. If one day you feel like crying, call me. I can’t promise to make you laugh, but I’m willing to cry with you. I Love You, Happy Valentines Day.

107. Many people know the value of gold and they dream it, some know the value of silver and they grab it. but i know the value of your love towards me and i will cherish it forever, I love you.

108. Your hug is my tablet, your kiss is my injection, your love is my oxygen. If you take them away, it means I’m dead. Honey stay with me forever, i love you, dear. Happy Valentine’s day.

109. Sweetheart, i must confess that the most existing experience i have is sharing joyous time with you and i promise that as long as i live i will care for you and i will love you with all my heart, body and soul.

110. When I’m walking in front of you I’m protecting you, when I’m walking beside you I’m there for you, when I’m behind you I’m watching over you, when I’m alone I’m thinking about you. Happy Valentine’s Day My Love.









111. No one tells bed to fly, no one tells dogs to bark, no one tells fishes to swim, no one tells cows to moo, they just do. Just like no one tells me to love you, i just do. I love you my heart.

112. Colours may fade, the sun may not shine, the moon may not bright, heartbeats may stop, lives may pass but your LOVE i will treasure until the day after forever. Happy Valentine my heartbeat.

113. How can you tell rain not to fall when the cloud exist? How can you tell the leaves not to fall when wind exist? How can you tell me not to fall in LOVE when you exist? Your love is undeniable.

114. You must be a thief because you stole my heart, you must be a thief because you keep running through my mind and maybe I’m a bad shooter because i keep MISSING U. Happy Valentine’s Day my love.

115. Some joy is better expressed in silence. A smile makes more meaning than laughter, i was asked if i enjoyed knowing you…..I just smile. Miss you, my love. Happy valentine’s Day.

116. When i woke up this morning, i found out that there is no one like you. My love for you is like an ocean that goes down so deep. My love for you will remain forever.

117. It is a thing of joy being in love with someone who understands what love means and what it takes to be in love. Happy Valentines Day.

118. My biggest reward is to see you smile, know you are happy and feel you are loved. i know life is sometimes cruel, but that’s why I’m here to show you that life can be good when someone cares. I love you, dear.

119. I was looking out of the window thinking about the person i care most about and the person that came into my mind is YOU. So I want to really wish you Happy valentines day my love.

120. Loneliness kills faster than acids, it gets worse when you are missing not just anybody but someone very close to your heart. I miss you so much my love Happy Valentine’s day.

121. If i wrote your name in the sky wind will blow it away, if i wrote your name on the sea waves will wash it away, but your name is engraved in my heart where nothing can touch it or blow it away. Happy valentines day my love.

122. I hide my tears when i say your name but the pain in my heart is still the same. Though i smile and seen carefree by friends there is no one who misses you more than i do. I love you, dear.

123. Happy Valentines Day my love may today be the brightest day in your life and may you see the good of today and forever. I love you.

124. I love three (3) things, the sun, the moon and YOU. The sun to shine by day, the moon to bright and night and YOU to light my path forever. Happy Valentine’s day.

125. The first day i saw you, i was scared to touch you. The first day i touch you, i was scared to kiss you. The first day i kiss you, i was scared to love you. The first day i love you, i was scared to lose you because you mean everything to me. Happy Valentine’s day.

126. Heart could only love you for a while, feet could walk you some miles, clothes would forever not be vogue, but my love for you will last till the end of time. I care so much about you HVD.

127. There is night so that we can appreciate day, sorrow so we can appreciate joy, evil so we can appreciate good, YOU so that i can appreciate LOVE. Love you sincerely dear. happy lovers day.

128. A smile is a charity because it touches the heart, may you have reasons to smile and may you be a reason for others to smile. Happy valentines day my heart.

129. A smile is a curve that strengthens out a lot of things, i remember your smile this beautiful day and I appreciate God for giving you to me. I love happy valentines day.

130. If you read this text you own me a hug if you delete it you owe me a kiss if you save it you owe me a date, if you return it to me you own me all the above, but if you ignore it you are mine. So what will you do, i love you, dear.

131. Never look for a beautiful face, it will turn old one day. Never look for good skin, it winkles one day but looks for a loyal heart that will treasure you every day. I love you, dear. Happy Valentines day my love.

132. When it hurts to look back and you are scared to look ahead, just look beside you and i will be there. Love you, dearie.

133. COURT ORDER: You are accused of coming into my life and hijacking my smile with your cute SMS. Since you are found guilty, you are sentenced to be my Love for life. No bail.

134. SPACE….. Space seems like an empty word but full of S-Special P- People A- Around C- Caring E- Endlessly. Thank you for being part of my SPACE. I love you

135. We are not too close in distance, we are not too near in miles, but text messages can still touch our hearts and the thought can bring us smile. Happy Valentines Day Love.

136. Once upon a time, something happened to me it was the sweetest thing that ever could be, it was the day i met you and fall in love with you. Love you, dear.

137. I have made up my mind to love someone that will give a reasonable meaning to my heart and i thank God i met you. Please give me your heart forever, i love you, dear.

138. If God asks me to pick someone as my companion, i will not think twice cause you have occupied my heart. Miss you so much my love.

139. Out of sight is not out of mind, I’m always with you in thought and spirit more than you could ever imagine. Happy Valentines Day.

140. When one is lonely, one needs someone to cheer one up. When one is heart is broken, one needs someone to mend it. I’m lonely because i didn’t see your flashes, my heart broke because you didn’t call. I love you, Happy Val.

141. The heart is specially made to explore the love of someone that really cares. Caring is about the devotion that is why I’m dedicating my heart to you. I love you, my love.

142. The heart is the centre of emotion and my heart can’t stop thinking about you. I want you more in my life just to make you the queen of my heart.

143. You are the one have been looking for all this while. Thank you for being there, I love you to the moon and back. happy valentines day.

144. As I thought about you today, a smile crosses my lips. I can’t wait to wish you Happy Valentine’s day my love.

Heartbeats are countless, spirits are ageless, dreams are endless, memories are timeless. But a special being like you is priceless……I love you my heart.

145. I love you because you are so full of life, you make everything in me come alive. i love the way you stand by me and hold me up when things get tough.

146. Are your legs tired because you have been running through my mind all day? Happy Valentines Day my love.

147. Mouth creates love but heart keep love, i kept you in my heart because that is the right place you belong. Happy Valentines Day

148. 8 spellings, 3 wordings, 1 meaning. I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day my soulmate.

149. A relationship is like a piece of a puzzle, if you lose them it will never be complete again, i just want you to know you are that pieces that I can’t afford to lose. You mean a lot to me, dear.

150. Love is celebrated on a daily basis. Valentine’s day means a special remembrance day. Happy Valentines Day

151. When the root of love is in the heart and mind, distance is not a barrier because friends feel each other in their heart. I feel your love so much……Happy Valentine’s day.

153. I tried to catch a star for you this night but i couldn’t, so i decided to send you a long kiss for you to have a lovely night. Happy Val.

154. As long as the sky remains blue, so would my love ever remain long-lasting. I would trade all i desire just to own your love. Happy valentines day.

155. Love is not measured by hugging, kissing and sex, it is all about trusting, respecting and accepting a person with all your heart.

156. When a greeting is sent from a distance you can’t see the smile, u can’t hear the wishes, but you can sense the care that came from the heart. Success is not defined by obtaining everything you want but by appreciating everything you have.

157. A lovely message for a lovely person, from a lovely heart for a lovely reason, a lovely time from a lovely mind, in a lovely mood, on a lovely Valentine day. happy valentines day.

158. Close your heart, open your mind, see through your heart, listen to your soul and tell me if you hear the tone of my voice saying Happy Valentines Day my love.

159. Loving you has been a pleasure without measure. Happy Valentines Day My Love

Among stones is diamond, among currency is pounds sterling, among fruits is apple, among flowers, is a rose, among

GEM yours is RARE. Happy Valentines Day dear.

160. Night is falling, my heart is calling, i feel so lonely, i need you only. But i have got teddy that i take to bed, if you can be my Valentine, i will take you instead. Happy Val.

161. A relax mind, a peaceful soul, a healthy body, a joyful spirit and a fulfilled life, this and many more are what i wish you today and forever. Have a fun day my dear.

162. You and I are so much better when we are we. I’m glad we are together.

163. When I think of Valentine’s Day, the first thing that comes to mind is you. Thanks for being my Valentine.

164. Valentine’s Day is only once a year, but I love you 365 days per year.

165. Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special person in my life. You are my love, my heart and my joy.

166. You make my heart feel as light and carefree as a butterfly floating through the air on a sweet spring day. I cherish the gift of love that we have been given, and the happiness you provide.

167. You’ve always been my sunshine on a cloudy day, my shoulder to cry on and a helping hand when I needed you. You deserve this special day as a reminder of the impact you’ve made on my life.

168. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me throughout the years and for all the happiness you brought in my life!

169. Locks are never made without a matching key. Luckily for me, you came into this world with the key that unlocks my heart. It’s safe to say that we’re meant to be. Without you, there would be no me. It’s as simple as that! I love you with all my heart.

170. We’re very different in many things we do in life, but we do have one very important thing in common, our profound and true love for each other.









171. You fill my life with a sense of warmth and bliss, and I cannot imagine a day without looking into your eyes, holding your hand, or kissing your lips

172. I prayed for God to send me someone truly amazing. He heard my prayer, and I am so thankful that He chose to send you.

173. There’s nothing better than spending this day with the person I care about the most.

174. Thank you for showing me every day what true love is all about. I’ll love you always and forever!

175. To the person who has managed to make me smile every single day, we’ve been together. Happy Valentines Day My Love.

176. Today we celebrate Valentine’s Day, a day full of romanticism and love. With you, however, it’s Valentine’s Day every day!

177. My love for you gives me joy and pure happiness and I never thought I could ever be so lucky. Happy Val My Gem.

178. The day we met, I looked into your eyes and I immediately knew that you were going to be my sweet Valentine for life!

179. I am glad I get to spend Valentine’s Day with you. You make Valentine’s Day fun.

180. You are and always will be my best friend, lover, and my Valentine. Happy Valentines Day My Honeypie. May this be the first of many more Valentine’s Days for our future together. Happy Valentines Celebration.

181. The way you treat me makes me feel like it is Valentine’s day every day. I love you, honey. I am supposed to write you a message on this day to tell you how I feel, but I don’t think words could describe the love I have for you.

181. You bring me happiness when I feel low, and you give me love when I don’t feel lovable. Thanks for loving me for who I am. You are the best Valentine.

182. I discovered true happiness the day you walked into my life. Happy Valentines Day.

183. You are the sweetest valentine I could have. Thank you for being my sweetheart this Valentine’s Day.

184. Nothing is more important and precious than you in my life. I love you forever. Happy Valentines Day my world. The love I feel for you becomes stronger with each new day. With each new dawn, I find yet another reason to love you hopelessly and completely. Happy Val.

185. We’ve laughed and at times argued, but we never stopped loving each other. I will love you forever my love. Happy Val.

186. If there is one thing that I have done right in my life it is making you fall in love with me! Thank you for being so amazing. I love you

187. The beauty of red roses cannot compare to the love that surrounds this special Valentine’s Day. This will surely be a day full of hugs, kisses and love.

188. You’re the one who makes me smile, the one who holds my hand and the one who tucks me in at night. Happy Val my heart.

189. My life’s beautiful because I have someone wonderful to share it with. When we’re together, there is nothing we can’t handle. I love you because you give me strength.

190. You are my strength, my life and my heart. There’s nobody in the whole world who could ever replace you. The closeness we share means so much and I love you deeply. I hope you have a Valentine’s Day as wonderful as you are.









191. Let me make this special day even more magical and romantic for you, a day you will never forget! I love you dearly.

192. You’ve changed my life for the better and for that I will always be thankful. Happy Val.

193. I thought that falling in love was going to be a very hard task. I am very happy you proved me wrong! Happy Val my love.

194. Love is like a beautiful flower. It needs precious care, dedication, and hard work. I’m so glad our love has bloomed into such a beautiful fragrant as part of our lives.

195. I’m not sure what you see in me that makes you love me so much, but I know that I have the most special person by my side. I love you.

196. You stole my heart the first moment I saw you. Please keep it with you forever!

197. Thanks, your success has brought smiles on our faces, your request will be approved immediately. Happy Valentine’s day my sweetest heart.

198. I hope you woke up this morning with a big smile on your face, I hope the sun is shining just for you and the birds are singing their very best song. if so that is an indication of a great package for you this Valentines Day. I love you.

199. To avoid prolixity, let me say i love you I LOVE YOU honestly, physically, spiritually, authentically, enthusiastically, passionately, automatically, romantically, and what again………In fact intoxicatingly.

200. One heart praying for you, two eyes looking for you, five sense missing you, seven days in a week i desire you, 12 months in a year i can’t do with you. Happy Val dear.

Please note that the messages contained in this article were not originally compiled by this author but were edited where necessary.