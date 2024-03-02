University Lecturer Who Proposed To Student On Valentine’s Day Announces Wedding Date

An Abia State University (ABU) lecturer, Wisdom Anucha, who went viral on social media for proposing to his student on Valentine’s Day, has announced his wedding date.

Naija News understands that Anucha had proposed to his lover, Grace, in her classroom.

The lecturer had gone down on a knee with a ring in his hands to propose to his lover, who is said to be a student in the Optometry Department of the university, in the presence of her colleagues.

In a wedding invite posted on his Facebook page on Friday, the lecturer disclosed that they have received the consent of their parents and are ready to “walk down the aisle.”

Anucha wrote, “#Ugo_Wizzy__2024! With the consent of our parents, we, Grace and Wisdom, with every sense of humility, respect and responsibility, most humbly wish to invite you as a special guest as ‘We’ walk down the aisle.

“Date; Saturday 6th April 2024.

“Venue: St. Paul’s Ang. Church Umuocham.

“Reception: Ngwa High School Aba.

“Please kindly treat this as an official invite. We covet your prayers as we embark on this journey for life. Otito_Diri_Jesu!”