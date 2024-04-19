Police Nab Suspect For Killing Of Abia University Student

The Abia State Police Command has announced the arrest of Emmanuel Victor, who is accused of the murder of Abia State University student Emmanuel Uche in March.

Naija News understands that the incident is believed to be linked to a suspected cult clash.

The state Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwumelie, announced on Thursday that the information was disclosed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka.

The statement read, “On 11/3/2024, a viral video surfaced depicting the murder of Emmanuel Uche, a 500-level student of Abia State University, in front of Miracle Lodge, Uturu.

“Acting on credible intelligence, today 18/4/2024, at about 1100hrs, a team of police detectives from Abia State Police Command apprehended the principal suspect at Isiukwuato who was captured in the viral video committing the murder of Emmanuel Uche at Miracle Lodge, Abia State University, Uturu.”

The statement mentioned that the suspect has confessed to the crime and is presently in lawful custody, awaiting court proceedings.

