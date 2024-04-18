Police Allegedly Arrest Rivers Lawmaker, Fubara Loyalist In Abuja

Two prominent loyalists of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara were arrested in Abuja during a crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A lawmaker representing Aboada West Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Sokari Goodboy, and Ezebunwo Ichemati, a PDP chieftain, were taken into custody by the police just outside the venue of the meeting on Thursday.

Details surrounding the incident emerged from a viral video, in which a woman identifying herself as a member of Governor Fubara’s media team disclosed that the arrests were carried out on the orders of a local government chairman from Rivers State.

The exact reasons for the arrests remain unclear, but the timing and location suggest a possible political motive linked to ongoing internal party dynamics.

She stated, “All of us, the media team that came from Rivers State were together. The next thing – he (the LG Chairman) pointed out that they should arrest the present serving Assembly member who is representing the good people of Aboada West.

“The next thing that came up again, he started giving them instructions he attacked Ezebunwo and tore his shirt.

“We don’t even know what we are doing here because he has ordered that they should arrest all of us.”

It was gathered that the two governor’s loyalists were taken away by the security operatives.

The Governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Jerry Omotsegunwa, confirmed the incident and called for their immediate release.

He stated, “They were there in solidarity so why should they be arrested? Going there to show solidarity, they were not the only ones.

“A lot of Governors also came there with their people and coming to picket some people on the orders of an individual is not it at all. So they should be released immediately.”

Of the present 31 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly, 27 led by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, while the remaining four are loyal to Fubara.

Of the four, one and former factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, resigned from the state House of Assembly and was later appointed as Fubara’s Chief of Staff, following the protracted political crisis rocking the state.