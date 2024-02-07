Kano Varsity Suspends Lecturer For Punishing Students

A lecturer at the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology in Wudil, Kano, has been suspended on charges that he physically punished several of his students.

Naija News recalls that a university lecturer was seen reprimanding pupils within the lecture hall in a widely shared video that went viral on Monday.

With such behavior considered inappropriate for a postsecondary school, the episode caused much criticism and outcry.

The lecturer in question had been identified, questioned, and suspended by the university on Tuesday, according to the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations Unit, Sai’du Abdullahi Nayaya.

The suspension was in response to a petition filed by attorney Abba Hikima of Kano.

The suspended staff member will face additional disciplinary actions before the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee, Nayaya said in a statement titled “Re: Viral video on student maltreatment.”

The statement read, “The attention of the management of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, is drawn to a viral video circulating in the social media, of physical assault/corporal punishment meted out on some students by an academic staff in a lecture hall and the story on the issue carried by some media houses.

“To that effect, the management of the university immediately queried and suspended the staff in question and forwarded the case to the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee for further action.

“These measures are taken swiftly to arrest the situation and bring justice. The management is hereby assuring parents and guardians and the general public that the welfare and safety of the students are topmost and any breach by whosoever will not be tolerated and go unpunished.

“The management is also assuring that it will continue to provide conducive learning conditions to the students for them to graduate successfully at the end of their studies.”