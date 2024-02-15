Senate Confirms Tinubu’s Nominee, Oladapo As Executive Director Of NMDGIFB

The Senate has confirmed Adama Oluwole Oladapo’s appointment as Executive Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Board (NMDGIFB).

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu had previously nominated Oladapo for the position and requested the Senate to confirm him in accordance with the Establishment Act of the NMDGIFB.

On Thursday (today), the President’s request was granted by the Red Chamber.

The Senate’s decision to confirm Oladapo came after the approval of the recommendation made by the Committee on Gas and Petroleum Resources (Downstream), which had conducted the screening process for Oladapo.

In addition, during the same session on Thursday, the Senate paid tribute to the late Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, and observed a minute of silence in his honour.

This resolution by the Senate was prompted by a motion put forward by Senator Ned Nwoko (PDP – Delta North) during the plenary, where he informed his colleagues about the passing of the Asaba monarch.