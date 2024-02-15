Restructuring, Yoruba Nation Urgently Required — Yoruba Forum

The Convener of Yoruba Commitment Forum, Tayo Onayemi, has stated that both Yoruba Nation and regional restructuring are very plausible, but one of the two is urgently required.

According to Onayemi, many people, for social and other exigencies, do not appreciate the moment, adding that it’s instructive to lay certain things bare.

Onayemi stated this in an interview with Vanguard while speaking on the call for restructuring the country.

He said, “Agitation for Yoruba Nation has its roots. It is sacred. If a separate but free Yoruba Nation is not here on the table, then we are untimely and palliatively calling for a restructured Nigeria.”

The founder and National President, Oduduwa United Peoples Association (ODUPA), Mr Jimoh Taofeek on his part said, “Restructuring simply means going back to regional government with an independent Constitution like that of 1957 and 1959, which gave the regions certain autonomy to manage and control the affairs of their regions, without much interference from the central.

“However, don’t forget that the same regions will be remitting a certain percentage of their generated income to the Central government and as if that is not even enough, the regions will be overrun in some aspects like central police to supervise, monitor and even control base on the discretion of the central government.

”Although restructuring gives room for state police, such a policing system will not have an equal status like the central police as a case study.

“Yet, restructuring cannot stop the central government from subjugating the states, because of the enormous power of Mr. President, which will continue to overrun the National Assembly, Judiciary, and the state governors in the name of Presidential Executive Order.

“Therefore, our road to redemption in our different regions is to have a country of our own, where the intellectuals will preside over our commonwealth, and not the current system that promotes urchins above the philosopher-kings across all board.

“Without mincing words, it is better now to wake up from our illusion to the reality of the matter to properly plan to execute a total disintegration peacefully. Instead of this continuous suffering, protests, maiming, raping, kidnapping, killing, among other unrest caused in the country.

“Given the above, I believe we have passed the negotiating stage for restructuring or true federalism, but to focus on peaceful disintegration of interested regions.”