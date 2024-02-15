President Tinubu Hosts AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina In Aso Villa (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

Naija News reports that the president met with the former Minister of Agriculture inside his office at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Confirming the visit in a post via his official X handle on Wednesday night, Adesina disclosed that his meeting with President Tinubu was excellent.

The former minister said he and the AfDB group will strongly support President Tinubu, his administration, and Nigeria to achieve success.

He wrote: “It was excellent meeting with H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT today at the State House in Abuja. The African Development Bank Group and I will strongly support him and Nigeria to achieve success. @AfDB_Group.”

