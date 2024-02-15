Economic Hardship: Tinubu Urged To Embrace Murtala Muhammed’s Policies

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has urged the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu to consider the policies and initiatives of the late Head of State, Gen. Murtala Muhammed, as a guide for tackling Nigeria’s current socio-economic challenges.

Naija News reports that this call came as the nation commemorated Muhammed’s legacy on February 13.

CEO of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, Dr. Aisha Muhammad-Oyebode, marked the 48th anniversary of Gen. Muhammed’s death by urging the reexamination and adoption of policies from the past administration to confront current Nigerian dilemmas.

The outset of Gen. Murtala Muhammed’s administration in 1975/76 witnessed remarkable improvements in Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape, fostering optimism and relief among its populace. However, this era of progress was abruptly halted by the unsuccessful coup of February 13, 1976, orchestrated by the late Buka Suka Dimka.

Renowned for his detailed and bold leadership style, General Muhammed epitomized authenticity and dedication to pan-Africanism. His tenure marked a period of economic advancement and anti-corruption measures, contributing to tangible improvements in Nigeria’s living standards.

Expressing distress over the prevalent hardships in the country, Muhammad-Oyebode urged the government to take immediate action to reinstate socio-economic prosperity, evoking the successes of the Muhammad-Obasanjo military regime in 1975/76.

Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode emphasized the pressing need for constructive change, highlighting the significant accomplishments of Gen. Muhammed and his administration during their brief period of leadership.

She underscored their successful efforts to combat indiscipline, promote a sense of national pride, and address bureaucratic hurdles while laying the groundwork for a transition to civilian rule.

“Gen. Muhammed’s administration also made significant strides in fighting corruption, facilitating the relocation of the federal capital to Abuja, and initiating reforms to address economic inefficiency. Through these efforts, he sought to create a powerful and affluent Nigeria within an independent yet united Africa.

“The Murtala Muhammed Foundation believes that the current administration has the potential to replicate these achievements, particularly in the area of economic prosperity, and calls on the government to draw inspiration from Gen. Muhammed’s vision and initiatives to revive the economy and uplift the lives of the Nigerian people,” Muhammed-Oyebode stated.