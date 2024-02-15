Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Drags Anambra Community Leader To Court, Demands N50 Billion

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dragged the President-General of Oraifite Improvement Union, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, Vincent Dike, to a Federal Capital Territory High Court.

In the suit, number CV/1224/24, Ejiofor challenged Dike for various defamations made against him.

Ejiofor is demanding N50 billion damages for defamation.

Naija News understands that on February 4, 2024, Dike while addressing members of Oraifite community at a press conference, in his capacity as the President-General, made some utterances and allegations against the person of Ejiofor.

Ejiofor stated that during the press conference, Dike made wide range “false, defamatory and highly injurious” comments/remarks concerning him, which publications were widely read by his professional colleagues, friends, clients, associates, religious leaders/members and family members.

In the suit, notice for immediate retraction of these offending publications was immediately served on Dike vide his known telephone/WhatsApp number, by Ejiofor’s solicitors, which letter was duly received by Dike

Ejiofor said he is seeking among other germane reliefs: “that the court directs Mr Vincent Dike, to publish a full retraction of the utterly defamatory publication, in at least three national dailies/newspapers with nationwide and global circulation; an order directing Vincent Dike to publish an express, unambiguous and unqualified apology to Ejiofor in at least three national dailies/newspapers with nationwide and global circulation; an order directing Vincent Dike to forthwith publish a written undertaking not to publish any similar or further libel of and concerning Ejiofor.”