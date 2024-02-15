N3.5billion Fraud: ‘Protect The Labour Party Treasurer At All Cost, She’s Speaking The Truth’ – Awuzie

A supporter of the Labour Party (LP), Charles Awuzie, has suggested the suspended National Treasurer of the party, Oluchi Oparah, may be telling the truth about the alleged embezzlement of N3.5billion by the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

He, therefore, called on supporters of the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly called ‘obidients’, to protect Oparah at all costs.

Naija News recalls that on Monday, Oparah called on Julius Abure to provide a detailed account of the party’s funds, which she claimed amounts to over N3.5 billion.

She said during a press conference held in Abuja that the funds were generated through the sale of forms and various fundraisers for the 2023 general elections.

Oparah expressed her frustration at being prevented by the National Chairman from fulfilling her constitutionally assigned role of managing the party’s accounts.

However, the Labour Party, in a quick response through its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, cleared Abure of all charges and said Oparah is only angry because she was no longer allowed to dip her hands into party funds for personal use.

He added that the treasurer is under some external influences who are trying to pull down the party.

On Wednesday, the party announced the suspension of Oparah for six months.

Reacting to the ongoing saga, Awuzie, who is a Nigerian cyber security expert based in South Africa, said he is deeply disappointed and concerned by the entire drama.

He claimed he was one of those who mobilized funds for the Labour Party during the 2023 election and lamented why politics can’t be done right in Nigeria.

Taking to his Facebook page on Wednesday, Awuzie wrote: “As one of those who helped mobilize resources for the Labour Party, I’m deeply sad to read this.

“Dear Obidients, protect the TREASURER of the Labour Party, Oluchi Oparah at all cost.

“She’s speaking the truth.

“At this point, I am filled with deep disappointment. Does it mean that we can’t ever get politics right in this country?”