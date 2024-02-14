N3.5 Billion Fraud: LP Suspends National Treasurer, Opara

The National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP) has suspended its National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, for six months.

Naija News reports that the suspension was announced by the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, at a press conference on Wednesday at the party secretariat in Abuja.

Recall that on Monday, Oparah called on Julius Abure to provide a detailed account of the party’s funds, which she claimed amounts to over N3.5 billion.

She said during a press conference held in Abuja that the funds were generated through the sale of forms and various fundraisers for the 2023 general elections.

Oparah expressed her frustration at being prevented by the National Chairman from fulfilling her constitutionally assigned role of managing the party’s accounts.

While speaking on Arise TV’s “Good Morning Show” on Tuesday, Opara further alleged that Abure is in alliance with the government of Edo State, governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and challenged him to deny the claim.

Reacting to the N3.5 billion allegations against Abure, Ifoh, described Opara as a mole used by expelled members of the party.

The LP chieftain noted that the decision to sanction Opara was taken after she failed to honour an invitation by the party’s NWC to resolve the conflict.

He said, “After the 2023 general election, Labour Party was marked for total annihilation by the system for daring to upstage the status quo of the political class. Little did we know that the fumigation was far from complete until late last year when signs emanated that our National Treasurer, Ms. Oluchi Opara, a key member of the executive, turned out to be a mole in the house and has continued networking with the expelled members of the party leadership.

“Convinced that the treasurer is on a mission to stifle life out of our very cherished party, an emergency NWC was summoned on February 13. Arising from the meeting, the NWC set up a disciplinary committee to try Opara for bringing the party to disrepute.

“To exercise its powers as contained in the party’s Constitution with the intention of a fair hearing, the NWC extended an invitation to her to appear before it today, February 14 by 10 a.m. to discuss the development. The party regrets that the treasurer shunned the invitation by the disciplinary committee to clear herself.

“We see this as an affront to the party leadership and millions of our members who are watching how their party’s image which they have laboured hard to build is trolled by one ingrate.

“The disciplinary committee has, however, recommended to the National Executive Council of the party through the NWC that Ms. Oluchi Opara be suspended from Labour Party for a minimum of six months. This suspension is with immediate effect.

“We sincerely regret this development. We, however, urge our teeming members to understand that this is a price to pay for success. We will continue to reform the party until we achieve the best, good enough to drive our New Nigeria agenda.”