Many Feared Dead As Suspected Herdsmen Invade Adijah Community In Benue

Suspected herdsmen raided the Adijah community in Ugbokpo, Apa Local Government Area, Benue State, on Thursday afternoon, leaving many people dead and others injured.

Daily Post reports that the attackers invaded the community, which is a short distance from the Otukpo-Oweto Road, and started shooting at the locals, killing an unknown number of them.

Naija News learnt that a community member disclosed that residents had fled to neighbouring villages.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that no fewer than seventeen people have died in a fresh attack on three communities in Entekpa Ward in Adoka District of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The affected communities have been identified to include Iwili, Umogidi, and Opaha in the Entekpa ward of Adoka district in the Otukpo Local Government Area.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Otukpo local government, Alfred Oketa Omakwu, told journalists that seven bodies have been recovered so far with the assistance of soldiers.

He also mentioned that the search for additional bodies would resume once the soldiers return.

A witness, who identified himself as Adakole, shared with journalists over the phone that a total of 17 people are feared to have lost their lives, while four individuals have already been laid to rest.