Tension As 17 Die In Fresh Gunmen Attack In Benue

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that no fewer than seventeen people have died in a fresh attack on three communities in Entekpa Ward in Adoka District of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The affected communities have been identified to include Iwili, Umogidi, and Opaha in Entekpa ward of Adoka district in the Otukpo Local Government Area.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Otukpo local government, Alfred Oketa Omakwu, told journalists that seven bodies have been recovered so far with the assistance of soldiers.

He also mentioned that the search for additional bodies would resume once the soldiers return.

A witness, who identified himself as Adakole, shared with journalists over the phone that a total of 17 people are feared to have lost their lives, while four individuals have already been laid to rest.

“We fear that more people have been killed, although four bodies were recovered on Monday night. Altogether 17 persons are missing. We think they might have all been killed but we are still combing the bushes in search of them.

“The attack started on Saturday after a rumour broke out a day earlier that the gunmen were advancing from Agatu local government area towards the Otukpo area bounding the affected area.

“As we speak, search parties who went to recover bodies of missing persons in the bush came under attacks by the armed invaders and we are hearing that more people may have been gunned down too,” he said.

The resident further revealed that villagers had deserted their homes in the affected areas while the invaders were threatening the troubled Umogidi, Iwilli and Opaha.

However, the state command of the Nigeria Police Force has not yet confirm the latest attack as of the time of filing this report.