‘I Have Much Confidence In You’ – Atiku Congratulates Governor Diri On Inauguration For Second Term

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Governor Douye Siri of Bayelsa on his inauguration for a second term in office.

Naija News reports that Diri, alongside his deputy, Lawrence Ehwrudjakpo, took fresh oaths of office and allegiance administered by the state Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayemieye.

The inauguration, which took place on Wednesday at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenogoa, the state capital, was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima; his Liberian counterpart, Jeremiah Kounang; former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience and state governors, among others.

In a post via his official X handle on Thursday morning, the former Vice President congratulated Diri and his deputy on their swearing-in for another term in office.

Atiku expressed confidence in the governor, stating that his second term in office will herald even greater progress and development for the state.

He wrote: “Congratulations to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on your swearing-in for another term in office. I have much confidence, just as the good people of Bayelsa, that your second term in office will herald even greater progress and development for the state.”