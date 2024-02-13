He Is Not My Aide – Atiku Clarifies Relationship With Daniel Bwala

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has clarified the relationship between himself and a lawyer cum politician, Daniel Bwala.

According to Atiku, in a statement released on Tuesday by his media office, and made available to Naija News, Bwala is a former spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation and not his former aide.

The statement noted that “it is important that the media and the general public take corrective note of defining Mr. Daniel Bwala as an aide to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar.”

It added that Bwala served as a spokesperson to the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization in the 2023 election, and after the election, the need for a campaign spokesperson was terminated, and Bwala has also moved on.

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, therefore, urged the public/media to stop defining Bwala as an ex-aide of Atiku Abubakar, but recognize him by his current vocation and alliance.

“Bwala offered his services and support to the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization as a spokesperson – and it was a position he held during the last presidential campaign.

“Subsequently, and after the election, the need for a campaign spokesperson has terminated, and Bwala has moved on with his career.

“This, therefore, serves as notice to the media and the interested public to desist from defining Bwala as an ex-aide of Atiku Abubakar.

“We duly urge the public to henceforth recognize, introduce, and define Daniel Bwala by his current vocation and alliance,” the statement noted.

Naija News reports the clarification by Atiku comes amidst the recent fraternization and declaration of support by Bwala for the administration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).