Your Evasion Of EFCC Arrest Is A Criminal Offence – Daniel Bwala Slams Yahaya Bello

A lawyer and public affairs analyst, Daniel Bwala, has faulted a former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for evading the arrest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that on April 17, EFCC operatives laid siege on Bello’s residence in Abuja to arrest him over alleged N80 billion fraud.

While the EFCC operatives were at Bello’s residence, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi came to visit his predecessor.

Bello was reportedly rescued by Ododo when he departed his residence located at the Wuse Zone 4 District of Abuja.

Subsequently, the EFCC operatives also left the house and the anti-graft agency declaredthe former governor wanted.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has also placed Bello on a watchlist and the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, withdrew the police details assigned to the former governor.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Bello, alongside Alli Bello, chief of staff to Ododo; and one Daudu Suleiman, diverted about N80.2 billion belonging to the Kogi government.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast show The Morning Brief on Monday, Bwala said Bello’s evasion of arrest by the anti-graft agency is an offence.

The lawyer asked the former Kogi governor to turn himself in and report to the EFCC’s headquarters immediately.