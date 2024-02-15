Full List: APC State, LGAs Returning Officers For Edo Gubernatorial Primary Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the full list of State Chief Returning Officers and Local Government Areas Returning Officers for the 2024 Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election scheduled for Saturday, February 17.

The list shows that the party appointed Stanley Uzoamaka Ugboaja as the Chief Electoral Returning Officer for its primary election, Naija News understands.

See the list of the returning officers below:

Meanwhile, the APC has announced Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma as the Chairman of the Committee to conduct the Edo State governorship primary election.

Naija News reports that the APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Argungun said Uzodinma was appointed the Chairman of the seven-man team that will conduct the primary election on Saturday, February 17.

Argungu also stated that Uzodimma will be assisted by the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, who has been chosen as Deputy Chairman and Alhaji Rabiu Suleiman as the Secretary.

He stated that the party had constituted an appeal committee for the governorship primary election with C.C. Udenwa as Chairman and Yunusa Mohammed as Secretary.

Argungu added that the inauguration of the panel, along with the Primary Election Appeal Committee, will be held on Thursday.

He said, “Other members of the Primary Election Committee include former Osun State deputy governor, Mrs Titilayo Laoye-Tomori; APC’s flagbearer in the Plateau State 2023 governorship election, Nentanwe Yilwatde Goshwe; Umar Musa; Lawan Garba and Rabiu Suleiman who will serve as the Secretary.

“Other members include Muhammad Zakaria Sarina, Udogu Anthony Chijoke, and Muhammad Garin Ali. The nominated members of Edo State National Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee and Election Appeal Committee will be inaugurated on Thursday, 15th of February, 2024, at the party’s National Working Committee Hall by 4 pm prompt.”

The development comes four days after the leadership of the APC cleared all the 12 aspirants jostling for the sole party ticket to contest the September 22 Edo governorship election.