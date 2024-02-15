Buhari’s Senseless Adventure Has Come To A Close – Group Reacts To Withdrawal Of Treason Charge Against Sowore

The Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s government’s discontinuation of the treason charge against human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu-led government had discontinued it’s case against the #RevolutionNow convener over alleged treason.

A Notice of Discontinuance stamped by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday and signed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) on Wednesday, said the complainant (Federal Government of Nigeria) would discontinue the case.

Reacting to the development, the convener of the CPA, Femi Lawson, said that the assaults on Sowore were a case of a burglar incarcerating the owner of a house.

The group described the case as a senseless adventure of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “About Five years ago, the Buhari regime commenced a Phantom Treason trial against one of the conscience of our Democracy, Omoyele Sowore.

“Today, the senseless adventure of the Buhari regime, came to a close, as the administration of President Bola Tinubu, formally discontinued the treason trial against Sowore.

“Let it be noted, that the assaults on Sowore and other pro-democracy elements, by the rogue regime of Mohammadu BuhariG, was a case of a Burglar (Thief/Olè), incarcerating the owner of a house.

“May the likes of Buhari and his tribe, never happen to Nigeria again.

“Finally, in the words of Inibehe Effiong, ‘The Just, shall always be vindicated.”