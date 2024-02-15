BREAKING: Tinubu Approves Reappointment Of NAFDAC Boss, Mojisola Adeyeye, Others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment and reappointment of the following Board Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers (CEO) under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

In a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said the decision was in furtherance of his determination to bring world-class standards to Nigerian public health administration.

The president added that the leadership changes are to manifest his commitment to delivering affordable and quality care to all Nigerians under governance and regulatory frameworks commensurate with international best practices.

Below is the list of the appointments and reappointments approved by President Tinubu.

(1) National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC):

Board Chairperson: Dr. Mansur Kabir

Chief Executive Officer: Prof. Moji Adeyeye

(2) National Blood Service Commission (NBSC):

Board Chairperson: Prof. Abba Zubairu

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Saleh Yuguda

(3) Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN):

Board Chairperson: Prof. Afolabi Lesi

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Fatima Kyari

(4) Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN):

Board Chairperson: Pharm. Wasilat Giwa

Chief Executive Officer: Pharm. Ibrahim Ahmed

(5) Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN):

Board Chairperson: Dr. Babajide Salako

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Tosan Erhabor

(6) Moddibo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola (MAUTH):

Chief Medical Director / CEO: Prof. Adamu G. Bakari