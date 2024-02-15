President Tinubu Meets 36 State Governors, Others Over Hardship, Insecurity In Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday met with the 36 state Governors at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it is believed to have a focus on the insecurity, economic situation and general hardship in the country.

The meeting also had in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Governors of Yobe, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Sokoto, Niger, Taraba, Adamawa, Cross River, Ogun, Enugu, Ekiti, Delta, Borno, Lagos, Kwara, Nasarawa and Edo were spotted at the Council Chambers for the meeting.

