Akeredolu’s Funeral Arrangements Commences Today

The funeral proceedings for the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, will commence on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Naija News reports that Akeredolu passed away on 27 December 2023 at a hospital in Germany where he was receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, Akeredolu’s former Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, revealed that the burial proceeding of his former principal will commence today at 5 PM with a soul-stirring crusade, at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure, the capital city of Ondo State.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow, Olatunde stated, “We are profoundly saddened by this immense loss. However, we take comfort in the extraordinary accomplishments and lasting legacy he has left behind.”

“During his tenure as the Governor of Ondo State from February 24, 2017, until December 26, 2023, Arakunrin Akeredolu prioritised the welfare of the people and delivered a dividend of good governance with tangible benefits.

“In the face of protracted insecurity that plagued the Southwest, with the menace of killer herdsmen terrorising and abducting innocent citizens, the late Akeredolu fearlessly stood at the forefront, defended the rights of the people with unflinching courage and resilience.

“His commitment to the collective well-being of the people has left an indelible mark on the state.

“As we bid farewell, we acknowledge that our parting is not one of finality. Instead, we commit ourselves to preserving his memory and upholding the noble deeds he accomplished throughout his life.”

Olatunde added, “Even in death, his influence remains steadfast, for he shall forever be our guiding light and inspirational leader.”