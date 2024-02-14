What Tinubu Told Super Eagles During Visit To Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Super Eagles for their exemplary display of unity, determination, team spirit, and resilience on the field.

The president stated this on Tuesday at a reception in honour of the members of the Super Eagles at the State House in Abuja.

In a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu commended the performance of the team at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

The President asserted that the Super Eagles have proven that the country’s diversity is a source of strength and hailed the team for uniting the nation.

He said: “It is a great honour for me to receive you, our Super Eagles. As a team, you taught us lessons on resilience, togetherness, diversity, and excitement in competitive games.

”You started the tournament as if Nigeria would not assert itself, but you progressed to the finals. Through all the challenges and dealing with great humidity in the host country, you left your clubs and honoured your country. You gave us great excitement.

”You were determined. We salute your resilience. You lifted our spirits, and you made us proud. You made us smile as Nigerians.

”It is not easy to absorb a loss, particularly when the expectations are high. But you have demonstrated sportsmanship, resilience, and teamship throughout the entire tournament.

“That is what AFCON stands for, the unity and resilience of the continent. You have done a great job, and I am very proud of you.”

The president also pledged to continue investing in sports and youth development, adding that the players would be consulted on how best to facilitate results.

He added: “As your President, I will go out to attract greater private sector investment in the Nigerian Professional Football League. We have to grow our local league, and I promise to be a super promoter of sports in our country.

“Many of you may in the future become managers of our local premiership system. I want to say once again that I am proud of you, and Nigeria is proud of you. You are a lifter of spirits.”

Earlier, the President conferred national honours on each member of the football team, and also gifted the players plots of land and a flat in Abuja.