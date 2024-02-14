Video: Nigerians React As Osinbajo’s Wife Handmakes Crochet Rug

Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of former Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, got lovely compliments from netizens after showing off a video of herself making a crochet rug with her hands.

Naija News reports that Dolapo was captured making different pieces of rugs in various colours.

She carefully arranged them on the floor before joining the different pieces of rugs to get a big centre rug.

She captioned the video, “A crochet rug made up of squares in white, grey, and black. I used double yeye extra yarn. #LoveCrochet #PassItOn #SitAndStitch #StitchAndMeditate.”

The video inspired many of her followers as they showered her with lovely comments.

funlolafar wrote: “As someone who has ordered and eaten your cakes before, I didn’t think anything could top that. Now this…..These blessed hands if yours”

brightgeorge1704 wrote: “This is so lovely. Wish I could do something like this”

akinobis wrote: “What a lovely design! hand knitting this is obviously a test in patience because it must have taken such a long time to complete”

ugedeojoqueen wrote: “Dexterity. Poise. Beautyyyy. Tranquility…. ❣️❣️ Mamm”

parishafrica wrote: “It takes so much discipline and dedication to knit.”

ifeoluwachristain wrote: “Your Excellency Dear Mummy @dolapoosinbajo this is so beautiful. God bless you Ma.”

crafties4all wrote: “This is lovely! Home beautiful!”

toyinfalaiye wrote: “Beautiful. A true Proverbs 31 woman”

khembug wrote: “I love this 🤩🤩 very creative”