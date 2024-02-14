NTSB Releases Images Of Crash Site Involving Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe

The United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has shared photographs from the crash site of the helicopter carrying Herbert Wigwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, and three others, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

The tragic accident, which claimed the lives of Wigwe, his wife Doreen, their son Chizi Wigwe, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, occurred near the California-Nevada border close to Halloran Springs.

The released images show NTSB officials at the wreckage site, engaging in a thorough examination of the crash scene.

A board member of the NTSB, Michael Graham, detailed the initial investigative efforts, including aerial drone mapping and the wreckage documentation, highlighting the agency’s dedication to conducting an in-depth investigation.

Graham further noted that various electronic devices and onboard equipment were recovered from the scene.

These items are set to undergo further examination and analysis, which could provide critical insights into the cause of the crash involving the Airbus EC130 helicopter.