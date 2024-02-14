Northerners ‘Feeding On Leaves’ Under Tinubu – Angry Youths Lament, Burn Nigerian Flag

A group of northern youths took to the streets to protest the increasing cost of living and economic hardship under President Bola Tinubu‘s administration.

Naija News learnt that the angry youths were seen setting the Nigerian flag ablaze while lamenting the unstable economic situation, drawing a comparison between it and the massive amounts of money the government continues to spend on unnecessary projects amidst the economic downturns.

According to Peoples Gazatte, the youths also claim that northerners are ‘feeding on leaves’ while President Tinubu lives in an affluent manner.

The youths added that the Super Eagles’ 1-2 loss to Ivory Coast at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday was necessary to redirect the focus of citizens to the current untold hardship.

The youths said, “We voted you (referring to President Bola Tinubu) into power. But see the situation we are in: people are feeding on leaves while you are living in an affluent manner.

“A packet of Spaghetti is now N700 and beyond the reach of the poor.

“We thank the almighty God for Nigeria losing the football competition. We pray Nigeria does not win anything if this is how the country is being governed, we are tired of everything.”