Bauchi Govt To Deploy Technology To Fight Crimes

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has declared his administration will utilise technology in the fight against crime within the state.

Speaking at the Nigerian Police Force’s end of the year party, organized by the Bauchi State Command, the Governor highlighted the importance of technology in effectively dealing with criminals.

In a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, the Governor commended the police and other security agencies for their relentless efforts in addressing security challenges throughout the state.

Governor Mohammed assured them of a supportive environment to carry out their duties diligently. He also emphasized the significance of collaboration and synergy among all stakeholders to achieve the desired objectives.

The Governor reiterated that his administration will persist in ensuring the maintenance of law and order in the state to attract investment opportunities that will contribute to economic development.

Mohammed expressed his gratitude to the police for honouring him with an award of excellence, recognizing his administration’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace and security.

He assured that the award will motivate him to further enhance the effectiveness of security services.

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, explained that the award presented to the Governor was a token of appreciation for his administration’s significant investment in maintaining peace and security throughout the state.

Similarly, the state’s first lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, received an award of excellence for her role as a champion against Gender-Based Violence.