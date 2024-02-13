There Is A Lot Of Suffering, Hunger And Anger In The Country – PDP Govs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has said there is a lot of suffering, hunger and anger in the country.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, said this on Tuesday during the PDP’s 76th Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting at Wadata Plaza in Abuja.

Mohammed said the party is ready to provide Nigerians with a better alternative, adding that the opposition party is ready to reposition itself.

The Bauchi State Governor said the party needed to be strategic to prevent this country from becoming a one-party state.

He also urged members of the party to close ranks, and be strategic in preventing Nigeria from being a one-party state.

He said: “We are working very hard behind the scenes. Some of the strategies have been revealed by the BoT chairman himself.

“We need to be strategic to prevent this country from becoming a one-party state and ensure that we all emerge victorious.

“The governors are determined to reposition the party and minimise the rancour and division that had characterised the PDP in the past due to the party’s size and our diverse interests. We certainly don’t have the luxury of indulging in that.

“The country is suffering. There is a lot of hunger and anger in Nigeria. For the third time, the country is looking up to us. We cannot continue to be the weeping boys or girls.

“We must close ranks, give the benefit of the doubt to each other, and give the benefit of the doubt to the party. That’s why we give them the vote of confidence despite anything.

“So that the various organs of the party, from the caucus to the BoT and national executive council, will be able to make decisive decisions on all issues for the time being.

“So we are with you. Reconciliation must take place. Most people have their groups here and there, but certainly, it is not the time for that.

“I am here to let you know that the governors are with you. We are ready to provide an alternative to Nigerians. There appears to be no good governance in the country, and we have said it yesterday.

“We will provide vibrant opposition to the current administration so that at the end of the day, we are not going to do it out of sentiments. We’ll do it with insight and knowledge.”